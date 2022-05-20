Roy Hodgson: Chelsea game probably my last as a manager – but who knows?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Roy Hodgson: Chelsea game probably my last as a manager – but who knows?

By Press Association
May 20 2022, 3.33pm
Roy Hodgson admitted his football management career is “probably” over (Adam Davy/PA)
Roy Hodgson admitted his football management career is “probably” over (Adam Davy/PA)

Roy Hodgson admitted the possibility of him returning to management is slim, but the Watford boss did not rule out another comeback.

The former England manager was appointed as the Hornets boss in January, eight months after leaving Crystal Palace, but could not prevent the club being relegated to the Championship.

He will be replaced by Rob Edwards at the end of the season and, ahead of his final game in charge at Chelsea on Sunday, believes it will “probably” be his final managerial role.

“Every time you leave a job there’s a wave of emotion because you get sort of attached to the people you’re working with,” Hodgson told a press conference.

“The players I must say they’ve not let me down at all in the training sessions and what they’ve tried to do in the games, so I’ve still got a lot of respect for them, so in that respect it will be emotional (saying goodbye).

“But in the same way as when leaving Palace it’s a decision that’s been thought out well in advance, I think it’s worse in a way that you make a sudden decision.

“I’ve known all along that my last game as a manager probably in football is going to be on the 22nd May, just as I thought I knew at Crystal Palace that it was going to be the last day there.

“So I’ve got to be careful of everything that I say because if I do turn up again…who knows what will happen?”

Watford’s relegation was confirmed on May 7 following a 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace and they were also beaten 5-1 by Leicester in their final home game of the season.

But despite enduring a tough spell in charge, Hodgson will miss working in football.

“There’s no doubt about that,” he said.

“I sort of attuned myself mentally last summer when I left Crystal Palace.

“It’s tough, you’re going to miss it and there are going to be days when you get up and think ‘I wish I was back on the training ground’, especially when the sun is shining and it’s nice and warm. It’s a bit easier on the days you wake up and it’s pouring with rain and freezing cold.

“But you’re right, I will miss it, of course I will. But that was going to happen at any stage of my life and the good thing is the older I’ve got, the more I am able to condition my mind into doing what I think is the right thing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier