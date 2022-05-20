Rob Holding returns from suspension as Arsenal host Everton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rob Holding returns from suspension as Arsenal host Everton

By Press Association
May 20 2022, 3.59pm
Rob Holding will be available for Arsenal’s final match of the Premier League season (Tim Goode/PA)
Rob Holding will be available for Arsenal’s final match of the Premier League season (Tim Goode/PA)

Arsenal will welcome Rob Holding back into the fold for the visit of Everton on Sunday after the defender completed his one-match suspension.

The centre-back was shown a red card in last week’s costly 3-0 defeat to Tottenham, which has put Spurs in the box seat to secure a top-four finish.

Only a victory for the Gunners will keep alive their hopes of Champions League qualification and they are set to remain without Takehiro Tomiyasu (thigh), Kieran Tierney (knee) and Thomas Partey (thigh) for the Emirates clash.

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite returns from a one-match suspension but may have to settle for a place on the bench.

Forwards Demarai Gray and Dele Alli will be hoping to play a more significant part after both came off the bench to make an impact in the midweek win over Crystal Palace which safeguarded their Premier League status.

Midfielder Allan could come in for Andre Gomes, but forward Salomon Rondon remains suspended.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Ramsdale, Cedric, Gabriel, White, Swanson, Tavares, Lokonga, Xhaka, Elneny, Odegaard, Patino, Smith Rowe, Saka, Pepe, Martinelli, Lacazette, Nketiah.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Mykolenko, Allan, Doucoure, Iwobi, Gordon, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Begovic, Kenny, Godfrey, Welch, Gomes, Davies, Alli, Van De Beek, Gray.

