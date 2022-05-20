Bruno Lage relishing Wolves’ chance to have a say in Premier League decider

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bruno Lage relishing Wolves’ chance to have a say in Premier League decider

By Press Association
May 20 2022, 4.33pm
Bruno Lage’s Wolves are winless in their last six matches (Martin Rickett/PA)
Wolves head coach Bruno Lage has bittersweet memories of this season but is relishing the thought of his side having an input in this weekend’s Premier League title decider.

The midlands club visit Liverpool on the final weekend of the 2021-22 campaign looking to end a six-game winless run that has ended their hopes of playing European football next season.

While Wolves are guaranteed a top-half finish of between eighth and 10th, Lage has been disappointed at how the last few weeks have unfolded and hopes they can now sign off with a flourish at Anfield.

“I’m happy with what we did but when you look back at the last six games, we don’t have the points that we should have,” said Lage, whose side have collected just two points from their last 18 available.

“The emotions are mixed – happy because we have had a good season but when we put ourselves in that position and we are near reaching European football, after it’s a little bit of frustration.”

Lage has enjoyed watching the battle between table-topping Manchester City and second-placed Liverpool, who must win on Sunday afternoon to have any chance of keeping their unprecedented quadruple bid alive.

And he is looking forward to his side potentially determining whether the top-flight crown remains in Manchester or heads to Merseyside.

“It’s a pleasure to watch the way they play and it’s a pleasure to watch these two teams fight until the end for the championship,” said Lage, who will again be without Romain Saiss because of injury.

“What Man City and Liverpool are doing in every competition, the levels are so high. They are so special and they are the best teams in the competition and maybe the best teams in the world.

“We are excited to be involved in this situation and for us it’s another good moment to play against a strong team. We go there trying to give a different image than we did in the last six games.”

While Wolves have not beaten Liverpool in their last 11 league games, Lage’s side have performed well against the top six this season, winning at Tottenham and Manchester United and drawing at Chelsea.

“We have a good record in away games and good performances against these kind of teams and we go there with that ambition to play the way we like to play in a big stadium,” added Lage.

