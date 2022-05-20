Cardiff complete signing of Nigeria full-back Jamilu Collins from Paderborn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Cardiff complete signing of Nigeria full-back Jamilu Collins from Paderborn

By Press Association
May 20 2022, 4.41pm
Jamilu Collins has made the switch to Cardiff City Stadium (Nigel French/PA)
Jamilu Collins has made the switch to Cardiff City Stadium (Nigel French/PA)

Nigeria defender Jamilu Collins has targeted a push for the Premier League after joining Cardiff on a two-year deal from German side Paderborn.

Cardiff finished 18th in the Sky Bet Championship this season, but the 25-times-capped full-back expects a big improvement from the Bluebirds next term.

“I’m really excited to be in Cardiff, and I can’t wait to get started,” 27-year-old Collins told the club website.

“The club has great history, and when I got the call to come to Cardiff, I was so excited, I couldn’t resist.

“The goal is to fight for the Premier League. I can’t wait to meet the supporters and to fight for the jersey.”

Collins is Cardiff’s fourth signing in the space of a week, with Bluebirds boss Steve Morison having already snapped up goalkeeper Jak Alnwick, midfielder Ebou Adams and winger Ollie Tanner.

Morison said: “We’ve been monitoring him for a long period, and we’re really pleased to get him signed.

“He’s a great athlete, a really good left-back, and can play in that left wing-back position as well.

“I want to get as many bodies in for the start of pre-season, because the first 10 days of pre-season are going to be huge.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier