Youri Tielemans in line for Leicester return

Youri Tielemans should return when Leicester host Southampton in their final Premier League game of the season on Sunday.

The Belgium midfielder missed Thursday’s 1-1 draw at Chelsea after a heavy bang on the knee.

James Justin missed the Stamford Bridge trip with illness, but the Foxes hope the talented full-back will be sufficiently recovered to face the Saints.

Southampton have no fresh injuries to report.

However, goalkeeper Fraser Forster and defenders Tino Livramento and Romain Perraud will miss out again.

Forster has an unspecified injury, while Livramento and Perraud are struggling with respective knee and leg fracture issues.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Fofana, Evans, Amartey, Mendy, Castagne, Thomas, Maddison, Dewsbury-Hall, Vardy, Iheanacho, Ward, Tielemans, Justin, Soyuncu, Barnes, Albrighton, Perez, Choudhury, Daka, Lookman, Pereira.

Southampton provisional squad: Caballero, McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Lyanco, Stephens, Salisu, Bednarek, Valery, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, S Armstrong, Djenepo, Smallbone, Tella, Elyounoussi, Diallo, Walcott, Long, A Armstrong, Adams, Broja.