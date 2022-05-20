Neil Wood leaves Manchester United role to become Salford’s new manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Neil Wood leaves Manchester United role to become Salford’s new manager

By Press Association
May 20 2022, 5.37pm
Salford have a new manager (Mike Egerton/PA)
Salford have named Manchester United Under-23s boss Neil Wood as their new head coach.

Having missed out on the Sky Bet League Two play-offs, the ambitious Ammies sacked Gary Bowyer following a meeting on Tuesday.

Salford have moved quickly in naming his successor, with United Under-23s boss Wood handed the reins at a club that has strong ties to the Old Trafford giants.

David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Gary Neville, Phil Neville and Nicky Butt are all shareholders, with the latter working with the 39-year-old within the United youth system.

“It’s really exciting to have Neil join us at Salford City,” co-owner Butt said. “I’ve known him for a long time – since I was a player at United with him and more recently as a coach.

“He’s an exceptionally talented coach, very tactical and technical, and someone that everyone will really enjoy working with so it’s exciting times for us having him here.

“I’m really happy that he’s joining us, and I’m looking forward to the future with Neil.”

The PA news agency understands United were supportive of Wood’s move into his first role coaching at first-team level, having seen 17 academy players making first-team debuts since he took over as under-23s lead coach.

“It’s come round quite quickly to be honest but it’s a great opportunity, a great club, and a great chance for me to come into an environment that’s had some success,” Wood said.

“I’m very excited for the challenge. I think it’s going to be really good going forward, a new challenge for me but one that I’m looking forward to.

“I’ve been a head coach for the last three years at Manchester United and this was naturally my next progression so it’s an exciting time. I think it’s an exciting opportunity as well.”

