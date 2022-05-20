Sunderland midfielder Carl Winchester could return for play-off final

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Carl Winchester could be involved for Sunderland when they face Wycombe in the League One play-off final at Wembley.

Black Cats boss Alex Neil hinted that the midfielder is nearing a return from injury while Aiden McGeady is also in contention.

Leon Dajaku is also nearing a return having trained this week.

Defensive duo Niall Huggins and Jordan Willis are long-term absentees.

Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth almost has a fully-fit squad to choose from.

The Chairboys boss revealed in his pre-match press conference a couple of unnamed younger players have picked up knocks, but otherwise had everyone available.

The near two-week gap since Wycombe completed a 2-1 aggregate victory over MK Dons in the semi-finals has helped them get players back to fitness.

Forward Adebayo Akinfenwa could feature in what is set to be the 40-year-old’s final game before retirement.