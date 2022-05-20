Rangers will park Europa League disappointment to focus on cup – Scott Arfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rangers will park Europa League disappointment to focus on cup – Scott Arfield

By Press Association
May 20 2022, 6.31pm
Scott Arfield is ready to face Hearts (Adam Davy/PA)
Scott Arfield is adamant Rangers will be able to park their Europa League disappointment and go into Saturday’s Scottish Cup final against Hearts with a positive mindset.

The Ibrox club suffered heartache in Seville on Wednesday after losing on penalties to Eintracht Frankfurt.

It remains to be seen how Rangers will cope, both mentally and physically, with having another big game so soon after their Europa woe, but Arfield insists his team are fully focused on ending the season with silverware at Hampden.

“Obviously, on Wednesday night, you think about the pure disappointment and what you went through, but you quickly get over it because it is a cup final and, as a team, we feel we can go and win,” said the midfielder.

“There’s no doubt about it, after the game, you think about it, but on Thursday you are travelling back and it is forgotten about because we have a massive game.

“It is all about being positive now. We will give Hearts the utmost respect they deserve. It’s been an absolutely tremendous season from them, so we know it is going to be a difficult game for us.

“If we still have a hangover from Wednesday night, it is going to be a difficult game, no doubt.”

Arfield feels the onus is on every Rangers player to ensure lingering negativity from midweek does not impact their performance this weekend.

“Football is a collective team sport, of course, but it is run by individuals,” he said.

“So if an individual is down in the dumps and not positive, it takes a hold on the collective.

“So I think everyone needs to make sure they are alright and then drum the message into the collective group to go again.

“We have a massive opportunity to put Wednesday night out of sight. Obviously, the disappointment will hold, but now we have an opportunity to get silverware before the end of the season.”

Hearts have failed to beat Rangers in the league this term, but Arfield expects them to be a tough nut to crack.

“It’s a one-off game and, whatever has gone before and the games we have had previously with them, it will have no bearing on this,” he said.

“We played them last week and they had three or four first-team players out, as did we. So I think it will be a different game at Hampden.

“As I’ve said, they’ve had a fantastic season getting to a cup final and finishing third by some distance.

“They are in our thoughts. We have done our analysis on them all season and we will give them the respect they definitely deserve.

“The have a great management team, good players, can score, so we know it is going to be difficult.

“But, as always, we feel as though we can win any game and this one is no different.”

