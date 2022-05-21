Roy Hodgson feels a positive result at Chelsea can fuel Watford next season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Roy Hodgson feels a positive result at Chelsea can fuel Watford next season

By Press Association
May 21 2022, 9.03am
Watford manager Roy Hodgson believes a good result against Chelsea in the final match of the season, and his last game in charge of the club would be “worth its weight in gold” (Nick Potts/PA)
Watford manager Roy Hodgson believes a good result against Chelsea in the final match of the season, and his last game in charge of the club would be “worth its weight in gold” (Nick Potts/PA)

Watford manager Roy Hodgson believes a good result against Chelsea in his last game in charge would be “worth its weight in gold” to the club.

The Hornets’ relegation from the Premier League was confirmed on May 7 following a 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace and they were also beaten 5-1 by Leicester in their final home game of the season.

Hodgson will bid farewell to Watford – and most likely call time on his managerial career – after the game at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, with Rob Edwards replacing him in the dugout next season.

And Hodgson is determined to end his reign on a positive note and give the players something to build on next year in the Championship.

“I think from the club’s point of view a positive result would be worth its weight in gold,” the 74-year-old told a press conference.

“Especially at Chelsea because we’re not the bookies’ favourite to win that day so if a group of players – many of whom are going to be here next year – could go to Chelsea and play well and get a result…

“I thought we were on that track with the way they played against Crystal Palace and the way we played against Everton I thought we were actually on that track of finishing reasonably well and a bit of optimism for next year despite doing that whilst knowing we’re relegated.

“I’m afraid the last result (against Leicester) has plummeted the morale so if we could just find a way to get a good performance and even better a good result it would be awfully good for the team going forward.

“And of course for Ray (Lewington) and I it would mean that our last match that we watch with Watford is not one that we’ve virtually handed to our opponents on a plate because we made so many bad errors.”

Hodgson was appointed in January as Watford’s third manager of the season, following Xisco Munoz and Claudio Ranieri, but was unable to prevent an immediate return to the second tier.

And the defeat to Leicester in their last home game of the campaign has left the former England manager more determined to end on a high.

He said: “It’s even more important after the real disappointment or debacle last Sunday when after two good team performances, albeit a team who were weakened by the loss of many players, went out and conceded five goals.

“We’re playing Chelsea so it’s a great opportunity for them to get out and show that we’re disappointed we didn’t give our home fans the type of performance that they wanted to see from us but we’ll try and give them that in this away game.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier