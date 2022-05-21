Brentford captain Pontus Jansson vows to show no mercy to former club Leeds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Brentford captain Pontus Jansson vows to show no mercy to former club Leeds

By Press Association
May 21 2022, 9.03am
Brentford captain Pontus Jansson could relegate former club Leeds (Adam Davy/PA)
Brentford captain Pontus Jansson could relegate former club Leeds (Adam Davy/PA)

Brentford captain Pontus Jansson insists there can be no room for sentiment as he targets a victory that would relegate former club Leeds.

Leeds head to the Brentford Community Stadium for their final Premier League game of the season on Sunday knowing that defeat would condemn them to the Championship.

The Yorkshire outfit, where Jansson spent three years before joining the Bees in 2019, are in the relegation zone and need to better Burnley’s result against Newcastle to survive.

That puts centre-back Jansson in an awkward position, having been a popular figure at Elland Road before falling out with former manager Marcelo Bielsa, but the Swede is focused only on his job.

“For a few years, when people thought about Leeds, I was ‘the’ player,” said Jansson in an interview to be published in Sunday’s matchday programme.

“Now they have Kalvin Phillips, he’s their cult hero, but back then I was that type of player for them.

“Leeds is my past, I will always respect them and I will always follow them, even if the way I left wasn’t the best. I still have many friends there.

“Leading up to this game, there will be a lot of questions about me and Leeds. I want to win this game, 200 per cent. I want to win no matter what.

“Of course, I’d prefer that they were already safe, but we want to win this game and finish as high as possible.”

Brentford are looking to wrap up an impressive first season of Premier League football with a victory that could take them into the top half of the table.

Thomas Frank’s side have won seven of their last 10 games to banish any fears they could have got sucked into the relegation battle after a poor run through the winter.

Midfielder Frank Onyeka, who has been out since March with an ankle injury, is hoping to prove his fitness to feature.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier