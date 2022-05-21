Steven Gerrard: I have to earn time and patience at Aston Villa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Steven Gerrard: I have to earn time and patience at Aston Villa

By Press Association
May 21 2022, 12.12pm
Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard wants time at Villa Park. (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Steven Gerrard admits he has to earn the right to create an Aston Villa legacy.

The 41-year-old has taken Villa to 14th after being appointed in November ahead of Sunday’s Premier League finale at Manchester City.

Victory will see the hosts clinch a fourth title in five seasons under Pep Guardiola but any slip-up will let in Gerrard’s former club Liverpool, who are a point behind and host Wolves.

Gerrard has already conceded City and Liverpool have given Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp time to succeed – something he wants as well.

The Villa boss said: “I don’t think, I hope. I’ve got to earn and show that I deserve time and patience. In a short space of time, the first part of the remit was to get the team in a safe position in the league.

“I think we had a really positive window in January, a very difficult time to get support and additions. We’ve got a big summer window and a big pre-season to try and come back better and stronger next year.

“I’m very confident and believe there’s enough here with the right support and the right additions to really kick on next year and come back better.”

Villa have lost their last 10 league games at the Etihad Stadium – last taking a point in 2007 – and have not scored there for seven years.

Gerrard said: “I don’t think anyone finds it easy, they’re at the top of the league for a reason. They’re at the latter stages of the Champions League for a reason.

“They are there consistently. They’ve got world-class players and a top manager, but there is a lot of pressure on them at the weekend.

“We will go there as best prepared as we can and try and make it as difficult as we can. Why? Because we want to be in a better place than 14th and we need some more points.”

