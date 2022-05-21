Premier League permutations: Plenty to play for at top and bottom on final day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Premier League permutations: Plenty to play for at top and bottom on final day

By Press Association
May 21 2022, 12.47pm
Manchester City are bidding to win back-to-back Premier League titles (Carl Recine/PA)
Manchester City are bidding to win back-to-back Premier League titles (Carl Recine/PA)

The Premier League will draw to a thrilling conclusion on Sunday with the title race, Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League places, plus the last relegation slot, all to be decided.

Here, the PA news agency looks at who needs what with so much still to play for on the final day.

Title race

Manchester City remain favourites to become champions for a fourth time in five seasons as they sit one point ahead of Liverpool with a plus-six better goal difference. Jurgen Klopp’s quadruple-chasing Reds must beat Wolves at Anfield and hope Pep Guardiola’s side drop points against Aston Villa at the Etihad if they are to regain the Premier League title and deny City their sixth domestic crown in 11 years.

Champions League

Tottenham's recent win against Arsenal dealt the Gunners' Champions League hopes a mighty blow
Tottenham's recent win against Arsenal dealt the Gunners' Champions League hopes a mighty blow (John Walton/PA)

Chelsea are all-but assured of the third Champions League place, but the fourth is still up for grabs with London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal both in contention. Spurs, in the box-seat with a two-point advantage and a vastly superior goal difference, are virtually assured of a top-four finish if they avoid defeat at relegated Norwich. The Gunners, meanwhile, must win at the Emirates against Everton and pray Antonio Conte’s men slip up at Carrow Road, otherwise it will be fifth spot and a Europa League spot for them.

Europa League/Europa Conference League

West Ham lost to Eintracht Frankfurt in this season's Europa League semi-finals
West Ham lost to Eintracht Frankfurt in this season's Europa League semi-finals (Mike Egerton/PA)

Manchester United are on course for the second Europa League spot as they head into the final day two points better off than seventh-placed West Ham. But if the Red Devils fail to secure all three points at Crystal Palace, the Hammers would consign them to the Europa Conference League next season with victory at Brighton courtesy of a much better goal difference. No other teams are in contention.

Relegation

Everton sealed Premier League safety on Thursday night by beating Palace and the fight for survival is a straight shoot-out between Leeds and Burnley. The pair are level on 35 points, but the Clarets’ far superior goal difference means Leeds, who play at Brentford, must better Burnley’s result at home against Newcastle if they are to retain top-flight status for a third season.

