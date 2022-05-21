Cameron Norrie wins first clay-court title with victory at Lyon Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cameron Norrie wins first clay-court title with victory at Lyon Open

By Press Association
May 21 2022, 4.42pm
Cameron Norrie was victorious in Lyon (Jon Super/AELTC Pool/PA).
Cameron Norrie geared up for the French Open in ideal fashion by winning his first clay-court title at the Lyon Open.

Top seed Norrie claimed his fourth ATP Tour title by beating Slovakia’s Alex Molcan in three sets.

The Briton, who lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas in last year’s final, bounced back from squandering two match points in the second set before losing it on a tie-break to triumph 6-3 6-7 (3) 6-1.

And he was delighted to have ended his wait for a first title on clay.

Speaking in his on-court interview, he said: “It is my first title on the clay, so it means a lot to me.

“I couldn’t be happier with how I handled everything this week. This one feels the best so far. I don’t know why, it’s just so special and I couldn’t be happier and I’m really speechless right now.

“It was an incredible atmosphere. Thanks to everyone for coming out.”

Norrie, who has risen to world number 11, reached his 10th ATP final by defeating Danish teenager Holger Rune in the last four.

And this was a second title of the season after victory in Delray Beach.

He said: “I had chances to close the matches in straight sets this week and get it done easier than usual and it didn’t go that way and I was able to let that go and respond.

“In the third set, I moved really well and it’s nice to get over the line.”

Norrie, who is seeded 10th for the French Open, takes on French wildcard Manuel Guinard in first round at Roland Garros.

