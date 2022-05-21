Allan McGregor not thinking about future as Rangers celebrate Scottish Cup win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Allan McGregor not thinking about future as Rangers celebrate Scottish Cup win

By Press Association
May 21 2022, 7.54pm
Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor lifts the Scottish Cup (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor lifts the Scottish Cup (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor claimed he had not even thought about his future ahead of what could be his final appearance on the pitch.

The 40-year-old came off the bench for the final few minutes of Rangers’ 2-0 Scottish Cup final win over Hearts.

Jon McLaughlin started, as he had done in all the previous rounds, but the former Hearts keeper told manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst he wanted McGregor to be given a late run-out if appropriate.

It was a first Scottish Cup final appearance for the former Scotland goalkeeper, who has defied his age this season to help Rangers to the Europa League final with some impressive performances.

It could also be the final appearance of McGregor’s career but he is relaxed about his impending decision and will reflect on the campaign before making any decisions.

When asked whether he would play for Rangers again, McGregor told Premier Sports: “I don’t know, I have not thought about it.

“The last few months have been hectic, there have been games every midweek and all I have been focusing on is the next game. This is the last game so I have not thought about it.

“I will speak to the club soon enough and we will take it from there.

“I can speak to the club easily and they can speak to me easily. It’s not a big problem, it’s not a heated discussion, just a general chat more than anything to see what the script is, and we will take it from there.”

McGregor hailed his team-mates for how they had bounced back from their epic European final against Eintracht Frankfurt to prevail comfortably in extra time thanks to goals from substitutes Ryan Jack and Scott Wright.

“It’s great for the team and the club,” he said. “It’s a great achievement, the boys managed 120 minutes and penalties three days ago.

“It shows the character they have got. They looked fit, they looked fit the other night as well.

“On a personal note it’s brilliant, another trophy for the club.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier