Wales invite David Brooks to join World Cup qualifying camp following all-clear

By Press Association
May 21 2022, 10.33pm
David Brooks has been invited to join Wales’ World Cup camp after being told he is cancer free (John Walton/PA)
David Brooks has been invited to join Wales’ World Cup camp after receiving the all-clear following cancer treatment.

Bournemouth forward Brooks was diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin lymphoma in October.

But the 24-year-old announced earlier this month that he had completed his treament and was now cancer free.

Wales v Denmark – UEFA Nations League – Group B4 – Cardiff City Stadium
It is not yet known when Brooks will resume playing, but Wales manager Robert Page wants him to be around the squad ahead of the World Cup play-off final against Scotland or Ukraine on June 5.

Page said: “It’s great news first and foremost that he has been given the all clear.

“I have invited him on camp on Monday and left it up to him whether he wants to come.

“He is not going to come and train of course.

Wales v Austria – FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier – Semi Final – Cardiff City Stadium
“We are sympathetic with Bournemouth and will build him up to that position to get back to playing again.

“We’ve invited him back to be with his mates and just to get him away will be refreshing for him.”

Brooks had played only nine times this season when his campaign was cut short by a cancer diagnosis discovered while he was on international duty.

Bournemouth, who signed Brooks from Sheffield United for £11.5million in July 2018, were promoted to the top flight in his absence.

He attended the promotion-sealing victory over Nottingham Forest just hours after announcing he was cancer free, and Cherries boss Scott Parker has backed him to return to his best when he is “fit and well”.

Page also hopes Brooks will be part of his squad should Wales qualify for the World Cup finals in Qatar later this year.

He said: “We will have to manage it because it’s not black and white.

“But would we want him part of a World Cup squad? Absolutely, he’s a talented player.

AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest – Sky Bet Championship – Vitality Stadium
“We have had those conversations already – even months ago when he was diagnosed.

“The bigger picture was, all being well, to do this and his doctor was top class with it all.

“We spoke to specialists involved and they told us what the pattern has been with recent cases.

“Dangling that (World Cup) carrot would be great motivation for him.”

