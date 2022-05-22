On this day in 2011: Chelsea sack Carlo Ancelotti one year after domestic double

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
On this day in 2011: Chelsea sack Carlo Ancelotti one year after domestic double

By Press Association
May 22 2022, 6.02am
Carlo Ancelotti spent just short of two years as Chelsea manager (Martin Rickett/PA)
Chelsea sacked Carlo Ancelotti on this day in 2011, one year after he had led the club to a domestic double.

The Italian, then 51, won the Premier League title and the FA Cup with Chelsea in 2010, but was ruthlessly dismissed by club owner Roman Abramovich after failing to deliver a trophy the following season.

The Blues finished second, nine points adrift of Manchester United, in the title race, after exits in the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup and Ancelotti fell victim to his earlier success.

Ancelotti won the league and cup double with Chelsea in the 2009/10 season
Ancelotti won the league and cup double with Chelsea in the 2009/10 season (Nick Potts/PA)

Chelsea finished empty handed for the first time in three years and a club statement read: “This season’s performances have fallen short of expectations and the club feels the time is right to make this change ahead of next season’s preparations.”

Loyalty to managers was never one of Abramovich’s characteristics.

The Russian billionaire ended Jose Mourinho’s first spell in charge four months after he had delivered back-to-back trophies.

Both of Ancelotti’s predecessors, Avram Grant and Felipe Scolari, and the man who succeeded him, Andre Villas-Boas, were all dispensed with after eight months.

Ancelotti, who had twice won the Champions League with former club AC Milan before arriving at Stamford Bridge, went on to manage Paris St Germain, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Napoli and Everton.

He returned to Real Madrid in 2021 and, after leading them to their domestic crown this season, became the first manager to win the title in each of Europe’s top five leagues – Serie A, Premier League, Ligue 1, Bundesliga and LaLiga.

