Scott Arfield: It feels ‘amazing’ to help Rangers end wait to lift Scottish Cup

Scott Arfield will go in to the summer free of frustration after helping Rangers end a 13-year wait for the Scottish Cup with a 2-0 win over Hearts at Hampden Park on Saturday.

The Light Blues went into the game having not lifted the trophy since 2009, when the former Canada international played for Falkirk in the Gers’ 1-0 win at the national stadium.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side had to pick themselves up from the disappointment of their Europa League final defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville last Wednesday night, where Aaron Ramsey failed from the spot in a 5-4 shoot-out defeat.

After a slow start against Hearts, the Ibrox men came strong and goals from substitutes Ryan Jack and Scott Wright in extra time secured a victory which means Arfield will enjoy a content close season.

The 33-year-old midfielder, who signed for the Light Blues from Burnley in 2018, expressed his emotions to Rangers TV.

He said: “Marvellous. Buzzing. Delighted. Happy. Satisfied. Everything that winning this cup should be.

“Obviously on the back of Wednesday night, we fell short with one kick of the ball, so this is special.

“It is a trophy that has evaded us for a number of years and the four years that I have been here so it feels amazing to get it.

“Everyone knows the importance of this cup. Since I have been here we have always fallen short and it has always hurt going into the summer.

“So we have that medal, we have got the trophy.

“Obviously, we fell short in the league and we probably have ourselves to blame, in January time it fell away from us.

“Europa League. One kick of the ball and it could have been anybody that did that.

“It feels brilliant to get this trophy and this medal, no doubt about that.”

After going into extra time for the second time in four days, the Ibrox men got their rewards after again drawing on all their reserves.

Arfield said: “The first half was sticky, it was dry. Hearts played it up to (Ellis) Simms and (Liam) Boyce and were looking for second balls and caused us a few problems.

“We were trying to probe and obviously get that goal in the first half but it just didn’t happen and if we got that the game would have settled down a little bit.

“It was a bit nervy. But that’s what happens when you play in these competitions, sometimes it doesn’t go your way so quickly.

“It is up to you to dig deep and find special moments like the two goalscorers did.”

Van Bronckhorst, picking up his first trophy since taking over from Steven Gerrard last November, praised Calvin Bassey who had another terrific match, after being moved from centre-back to left-back for the day.

He said of the 22-year-old: “I am a big fan of Calvin. I remember him at Hampden Park when I watched the loss against Hibs in the (Premier Sports Cup) semi-final (before taking over).

“I saw something in him which is rare to see in his age.

“Very mature, very strong, very powerful, it has been a pleasure to work with him and still work with him in the future to make him stronger.

“The development he had this season is tremendous and that’s why he played so many good games in Europe.

“He was very impressive on Saturday and he is an important part of the team at the moment.”