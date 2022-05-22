Andrea Radrizzani looks forward with Jesse Marsch after Leeds retain PL status

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Andrea Radrizzani looks forward with Jesse Marsch after Leeds retain PL status

By Press Association
May 22 2022, 9.34pm Updated: May 22 2022, 9.36pm
Jesse Marsch has been given a confidence lift by majority shareholder Andrea Radrizzani (PA)
Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani believes head coach Jesse Marsch is “the man to take this club forward” after they retained their Premier League status.

Marsch’s side won 2-1 at Brentford on the final day and in bettering Burnley’s result at home against Newcastle – the Clarets lost 2-1 – Leeds survived.

Majority shareholder Radrizzani said in a statement: “Staying in the Premier League was our objective this year and we’ve managed to obtain our top-flight status, but this is not success and improvements are needed.

“As a board we will work hard with Jesse Marsch this summer to improve the squad and find a way to deliver the kind of performances you all deserve.

“We believe that with time and a full pre-season, Jesse will be the man to take this club forward.”

Leeds sacked Marcelo Bielsa in February and appointed former New York Red Bulls, Salzburg and Leipzig boss Marsch in a desperate bid to stay in the top flight for a third season.

The 48-year-old American has yet to convince a large section of the fanbase, but after having 12 games to keep Leeds up, he cannot be blamed for their troubled season.

Radrizzani said: “We are naturally delighted to see the 2021-22 season come to a conclusion with Leeds United remaining in the Premier League.

Marcelo Bielsa file photo
Marcelo Bielsa was sacked in February (PA)

“This has been a painful season for everyone, from the board to the fans in the stands, the changing room to the ticket office, it has been a battle.

The campaign has been blighted by serious injuries to key players and having to make an unplanned managerial change was an incredibly tough decision.”

Radrizzani, who still owns a 56 per cent stake in the club after American investment firm 49ers Enterprises increased their stake to 44 per cent in November last year, said he was grateful for the fans’ support.

The Italian added: “Your support for the team at Elland Road and at the 19 top-flight away grounds you have visited has been unrivalled and we can’t thank you enough. The hard work for the 2022/23 season is already underway (sic).”

