Two fans charged following Etihad pitch invasion after Man City title win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Two fans charged following Etihad pitch invasion after Man City title win

By Press Association
May 23 2022, 9.33am Updated: May 23 2022, 1.13pm
Manchester City fans broke a goal at the Etihad Stadium after invading the pitch (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City fans broke a goal at the Etihad Stadium after invading the pitch (Martin Rickett/PA)

Two fans have been charged following the pitch invasion at the Etihad Stadium that marred Manchester City’s Premier League title celebrations.

It was the latest in a series of incidents at grounds around the country over the past couple of weeks, and Greater Manchester Police revealed inquiries are ongoing into the reported assault of Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen.

Phillip Maxwell, 28, of Anzio Row, Knowsley, has been charged with throwing a pyrotechnic onto the pitch while 37-year-old Paul Colbridge, of Whitegate Drive, Salford, has been charged with going onto the pitch.

Nottingham Forest fan Robert Biggs was jailed last week for assaulting Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp following their play-off clash while Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira was involved in an altercation with an Everton fan as the Toffees celebrated staying up.

Merseyside Police announced on Monday that enquiries into “an altercation” at Goodison Park had concluded with no action taken.

A statement read: “We worked with Everton FC to gather all available CCTV footage and spoke to witnesses. Officers have spoken to both men involved and the opportunity to make a formal complaint or support a prosecution was declined.”

Patrick Vieira (centre) was involved in an incident with an Everton fan last week
Patrick Vieira (centre) was involved in an incident with an Everton fan last week (Peter Byrne/PA)

Former England striker Michael Owen backed fining clubs to try to stamp out the problem, telling ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “I think in general us as human beings are a little bit like sheep.

“We see it on the television, we see somebody making a pitch invasion, and all of a sudden we think, ‘Ah, when our team plays, we’re going to do it next’. I think as soon as we stop one set of fans doing it then most will follow.

“If we keep acting like animals, we’re going to be treated like animals, we’re going to be back to cages and fences and things like that.

Manchester City fans invade the pitch
Manchester City fans invade the pitch (Martin Rickett/PA)

“If they (clubs) are letting people through their turnstiles, they’ve got to be able to control those people. At the end of the day, they’re responsible. So I think we’ve got to hold the clubs to account. Fining I think is the easiest way.”

Owen admitted he would now be thinking about the possibility of being confronted by fans if he was still playing.

“All of a sudden we’re getting into a situation where I’d be looking at the clock thinking, only one minute to go, I’m almost starting to play in a position where I’m near the tunnel to get off the pitch quickly,” he said.

“You should never go to a game and feel threatened but football is like that, it’s tribal, and, when people get together, they do things they shouldn’t do and we obviously need to stamp it out right at source.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]