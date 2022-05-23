Alex Dombrandt: Harlequins doubters help drive us to success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Alex Dombrandt: Harlequins doubters help drive us to success

By Press Association
May 23 2022, 10.34am
Harlequins back-row forward Alex Dombrandt (Adam Davy/PA)
Harlequins back-row forward Alex Dombrandt (Adam Davy/PA)

Alex Dombrandt says that Harlequins’ doubters are a driving force behind their bid for a successful Gallagher Premiership title defence.

Quins sealed their place in the play-offs with a 28-24 victory over Gloucester at Twickenham on Saturday.

They are now likely to face an away semi-final clash against Saracens next month, with Mark McCall’s men chasing Premiership silverware for the sixth time.

Quins did it the hard way last season, wiping out a 28-0 deficit to beat play-off opponents Bristol after extra time, then defeating Exeter 40-38 courtesy of two late Louis Lynagh tries to land a first title since 2012.

“There is a massive desire to do it (win title again),” Quins and England back-row forward Dombrandt said.

“A lot of people said we couldn’t last year, and even though we proved we could, I still think there are a lot of people that don’t think we can do it again.

“They feel that we are lucky to be in the top four again. That spurs us on.

“We know we can do it. We know what we are capable of doing. It is about going back to the drawing board, keep looking to improve and giving it our best shot.”

Quins’ reputation as the Premiership’s comeback kings was underlined once again when they toppled Gloucester after trailing 24-7 at half-time.

Three tries and 21 unanswered second-half points confirmed a play-off spot, leaving Gloucester to contest the final place with Northampton when the Premiership’s regular season ends on June 4.

Dombrandt added: “We’ve been in that situation probably a few more times than we would like, having to come from behind.

“But we have got the experience of that, and we were pretty calm in the changing room at half-time.

“There were clear messages, and we managed to implement it in the second-half to claw it back.

“In the first-half, I think we looked like a team that hadn’t played in three weeks.

“We know we can score tries. and when we do score tries, we can build on that momentum. The message was to tighten up in defence and do what we do in attack.

“We’ve got a weekend off now, then Exeter, then the semi-final.

“If you want to win the league, you have got to beat the best teams. We will see who we get in the semi-final and give it our best crack.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier