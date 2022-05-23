Jesse Marsch thinks longer term after getting Leeds over the line

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jesse Marsch thinks longer term after getting Leeds over the line

By Press Association
May 23 2022, 11.26am
Jesse Marsch admitted the task he faced at Leeds since taking over from Marcelo Bielsa was almost a “band aid project” (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Jesse Marsch admitted the task he faced at Leeds since taking over from Marcelo Bielsa was almost a “band aid project” (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Jesse Marsch admitted the task he faced at Leeds since taking over from Marcelo Bielsa was almost a “band aid project” after his side secured Premier League safety on the final day of the season at Brentford.

Leeds went into the match at the Brentford Community Stadium needing to better Burnley’s result at home to Newcastle, and managed to secure victory over nine-man Brentford as the Clarets slipped to a 2-1 defeat.

Raphinha’s spot-kick gave Leeds the lead in the second half, and Jack Harrison’s injury-time winner ensured Leeds beat the drop after Sergi Canos had equalised for the Bees.

Marsch believes securing promotion has started the process at Leeds, but admitted there is a lot more to do.

“It’s almost been a band aid project than it has been a project about style of play and identity and developing an academy,” the American manager said.

“I mean, there’s so much to do. I think we’ve really started the process in a good way and we’ve invested in each other and in what we have as a from a resource and player and person, and people perspective.

“But I think we’re just scratching the surface of the potential of what we want to become, so there’s a lot do.

Brentford v Leeds United – Premier League – Brentford Community Stadium
Leeds goalscorers Jack Harrison (left) and Raphinha celebrate the late winner (John Walton/PA)

“I mean, it’s almost everything, but I am so thankful to work with the people that I work with every day, and I knew that regardless of the outcome of today that we have a big future because of the people that are involved.”

Thomas Frank believes Brentford’s 13th-place finish in their first Premier League season has shown their worth.

“I think we showed that we could be an asset to the Premier League and that’s what I’m most proud of,” the Bees boss said after their final match of the season.

Brentford v Southampton – Premier League – Brentford Community Stadium
Thomas Frank is proud of Brentford’s achievements this season (John Walton/PA)

“I’m very proud of the overall performance and the way we presented ourselves as players and as a team.”

Frank added: “I think that we have done (a) remarkable (job).”

“I am very, very respectful about this league, (and) I don’t believe in second season syndrome or that narrative.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier