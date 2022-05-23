Hibernian sign 37-year-old Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hibernian sign 37-year-old Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall

By Press Association
May 23 2022, 2.51pm
David Marshall has signed for Hibernian (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Hibernian have announced the signing of Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall on a two-year contract.

The 37-year-old, who has won 47 caps for the national team, will join the Easter Road club upon expiry of his deal with QPR at the end of next month.

Marshall will vie for the gloves with Matt Macey and Kevin Dabrowski, and recently-appointed manager Lee Johnson is looking forward to working with the veteran.

“I’d like to offer David a very warm welcome,” Johnson told Hibs’ website. “He’s an excellent goalkeeper and actually a player that I’ve tried to sign before.

“His experience will be invaluable for us both on and off the pitch. It’s vital that our senior players aren’t just great characters, but also help us set the standard around the training ground and on matchdays.

“He is a fantastic addition to this squad, and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Head of recruitment Ian Gordon believes Marshall, who played for Scotland at last summer’s European Championships, will bring some valuable experience to a relatively young squad.

“We have a young, talented, ambitious team, but we know that if we want to be successful, we need to have a good balance in terms of experience and leadership, and David Marshall fits that mould perfectly,” he said.

“He is a real professional, who will push on the other keepers and really help accelerate the development of our younger goalkeepers like Murray Johnson.”

