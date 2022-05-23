Martin Gleeson welcomes return of ‘hungry’ Owen Farrell to England fold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Martin Gleeson welcomes return of ‘hungry’ Owen Farrell to England fold

By Press Association
May 23 2022, 3.51pm
Owen Farrell has been in excellent form for his club Saracens (John Walton/PA)
Owen Farrell has returned to England camp with his hunger sharpened by finally emerging from an injury-hit spell, according to attack coach Martin Gleeson.

Farrell was struck down by an ankle problem in the autumn and was then forced to miss the entire Six Nations because of a similar issue to his other leg, but he has since made a successful comeback for Saracens.

The 30-year-old is hoping to regain his place in England’s midfield and the captaincy for the July tour to Australia and his presence has already been felt at a three-day training camp in Richmond.

Owen Farrell suffered the first of two ankle injuries against Australia in the autumn
“Owen is key for us, a really important figure within the squad. He’s been great. He drives a lot of the behaviours, the attitude, the desire in the team,” Gleeson said.

“The guy is hungry. He has had a big lay off, got injured in the Aussie game, missed the Six Nations.

“He just wants to play rugby, he’s a rugby player, he loves it out there and every day he loves it. He’s a student of the game and is speaking about stuff all the time.

“The thing with Owen is that he’s a good all-round footballer, he can play at the line, he can organise, he can kick well. He has a full range of attributes.

“It’s good to have him back in camp, really good to have his presence back again. I think it’s going to be a massive positive for the group.”

Marcus Smith (left) and Owen Farrell (right) are working together to shape England's attack
England look set to retain Marcus Smith at fly-half for the first Test against the Wallabies in Perth on July 2 with Farrell targeting inside centre for his first international match since a 32-15 victory over Australia in November.

The two playmakers worked in tandem for 68 minutes against the Wallabies and it is a combination that Gleeson believes can pay dividends as he consults the duo over how best to shape the attack.

“In the autumn him and Marcus got on really well. They do work together really well,” Gleeson said.

“I think Owen can free up Marcus a little bit so he doesn’t have too much to think about.

“Marcus plays with a smile on his face, plays what he sees and is pretty instinctive. Owen can be really controlled and methodical. The combination of those two from what I’ve seen is a good one.

“We have little groups with him, me and Marcus, speaking about what we need to do. We do that together with some other players that lead the attack…”

Gleeson is looking forward to working with London Irish’s 19-year-old sensation Henry Arundell, who is appearing at his first senior England camp on the back of scoring some sensational tries in his debut professional season.

“Henry’s a really good talent. He’s got speed. He’s a big lad for a winger, well built. He’s got phenomenal talent and he’s shown that in recent weeks,” Gleeson said.

“He’s a young kid and I can’t wait to see him on the training field to see how he gets on in this different environment.”

