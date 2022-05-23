Stuart Pearce steps down from his coaching role at West Ham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stuart Pearce steps down from his coaching role at West Ham

By Press Association
May 23 2022, 6.07pm
Stuart Pearce has ended his second spell on West Ham’s first-team coaching staff (Mike Egerton/PA)
Stuart Pearce has ended his second spell on West Ham's first-team coaching staff (Mike Egerton/PA)

West Ham have confirmed first-team coach Stuart Pearce has stepped down from his role at the Premier League club.

Pearce returned to West Ham to work alongside manager David Moyes in August 2020 having had a previous spell on their coaching staff during the 2017-18 season.

A club statement read: “West Ham United can confirm that Stuart Pearce has made the decision to step down from his role as first-team coach.

“The 60-year-old leaves the club after two years on David Moyes’ coaching staff, during which time he has played a key role alongside Billy McKinlay, Kevin Nolan, Paul Nevin and Xavi Valero as the Hammers enjoyed sixth and seventh place finishes in the Premier League and secured European qualification in both seasons.”

Former Nottingham Forest, Newcastle, West Ham and Manchester City defender Pearce said: “It is with a heavy heart that I have made this decision to leave West Ham United.

“It has been a pleasure and a privilege to work at the club over the past two years, but I have decided that now is the right time to step away and pursue other opportunities and challenges.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank David Moyes, David Sullivan, David Gold and Karren Brady for giving me the opportunity to return to West Ham.

Stuart Pearce, right, had two stints as assistant to West Ham boss David Moyes, left
Stuart Pearce, right, had two stints working alongside West Ham boss David Moyes, left (John Walton/PA)

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time here – the football club is united at all levels and that is very pleasing to see.”

Pearce first teamed up with Moyes as an assistant in November 2017 and rejoined the Hammers’ coaching staff before the 2020-21 season.

He won 78 England caps as a player and joined West Ham from Newcastle in 1999, spending two years at the club and winning their player of the year award in 2001 at the age of 39.

Moyes added: “We thank Stuart for his hard work and dedication over the past two years.

“He has been a great help to myself and the team, and a popular figure who we will miss around the training ground. On behalf of all of the players and staff, I wish him every success in the future.”

