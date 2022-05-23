Mani Dieseruvwe nets play-off extra-time winner as Grimsby comeback to advance

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mani Dieseruvwe’s goal deep into extra-time clinched Grimsby a 2-1 comeback win at Notts County in their National League play-off eliminator.

Late substitute Dieseruvwe bundled the ball in at the far post in the 119th minute after team-mate Gavan Holohan’s equaliser six minutes into second-half added-time had cancelled out Ruben Rodrigues’ second-half penalty for Notts.

Rodrigues’ spot-kick appeared to have won in for the hosts at Meadow Lane, but the Mariners produced a stunning comeback to secure a semi-final tie at Wrexham on Saturday.

Both sides had chances in normal time before Rodrigues coolly converted from the spot in the 73rd minute after Grimsby defender Jordan Cropper had handled.

But Holohan scrambled home a stoppage-time equaliser at the far post and – with the tie appearing to be heading for a shoot-out – Dieseruvwe, an 87th-minute substitute, got the last touch on a free-kick to send Grimsby through.