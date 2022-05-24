Emma Raducanu joins Brits in second round as French Open enters third day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Emma Raducanu joins Brits in second round as French Open enters third day

By Press Association
May 24 2022, 4.33am
Emma Raducanu edged past Linda Noskova (Michel Euler/AP)
Emma Raducanu survived a major scare on a dramatic second day at the French Open.

Britain’s US Open champion was a set and a break down against 17-year-old qualifier Linda Novoska but battled back to win in three.

Elsewhere there were straight-set wins for Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, but defeats for Naomi Osaka – who later said she may snub Wimbledon over there being no ranking points available – and defending champion Barbora Krejcikova.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day two at Roland Garros.

Picture of the day

France Tennis French Open
Jordan Thompson shows how it feels to play Nadal on Philippe-Chatrier (Thibault Camus/AP)

Shot of the day

Just Nadal being Nadal.

Match of the day

Taylor Fritz, the 13th seed, was pushed all the way by Argentine qualifier Santiago Rodriguez Taverna in a five-set first-round thriller. The American was made to work for every point in a 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 win over the World number 201, playing in his first main draw match at a grand slam.

Shock of the day

Defending champion Krejcikova led 6-1 2-0 but was sent crashing out by French teenager Diane Parry, who won 1-6 6-2 6-3.

Quote of the day

Fallen seeds

Women: Barbora Krejcikova (2), Anett Kontaveit (5), Ludmilla Samsonova (25).
Men: Reilly Opelka (17).

Brit watch

Raducanu narrowly avoided a taste of her own medicine after coming from a set down to see off 17-year-old debutant Noskova at the French Open.

In what could have been a story straight from the Raducanu playbook at Flushing Meadows, a teenage qualifier playing her first professional grand-slam match was a set and a break up and on the verge of knocking out the reigning US Open champion.

But Raducanu rallied admirably and eventually sealed a 6-7 (4) 7-5 6-1 victory to join Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans in the next round.

However, their were straight-set defeats for Heather Watson and Harriet Dart.

Who’s up next?

A quieter day three sees second seed Daniil Medvedev face Argentine Facundo Bagnis and fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas take on Lorenzo Musetti.
In the women’s draw seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka faces France’s Chloe Paquet.

