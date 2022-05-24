Steve Clarke confident Andy Robertson can lead Scotland after European final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Steve Clarke confident Andy Robertson can lead Scotland after European final

By Press Association
May 24 2022, 4.33am
Andy Robertson has big games ahead (Peter Byrne/PA)
Andy Robertson has big games ahead (Peter Byrne/PA)

Steve Clarke has no concerns about this weekend’s Champions League final having any adverse impact on Andy Robertson’s ability to lead Scotland into their World Cup play-off semi-final at home to Ukraine next week.

The left-back will line up for the Reds against Real Madrid in Europe’s showpiece match on Saturday, meaning he will not join up with the national squad until Sunday or Monday, just a few days before the critical Hampden crunch match on Wednesday, June 1.

Clarke is unfazed by the prospect of Robertson playing such a big match for his club so close to another massive game for his country.

“When you play the amount of games that Liverpool have, when you go to the final stages of all the competitions, the players are fit and they understand what’s needed physically and mentally to prepare for the games so I’ve no doubts about Andy,” said Clarke.

Scott McKenna is another player who will not be present when the squad gather on Saturday as he will be playing for Nottingham Forest against Huddersfield in the Championship play-off final at Wembley on Sunday evening.

“In the same way we manage the rest of them, we’ll just fit them (Robertson and McKenna) in as and when they’re available,” said Clarke.

“Hopefully both of them have good weekends and come in with a smile on their face next Monday and then we prepare for the game.

“I only have the squad together for three days before the game. Andy and Scott will join us on Sunday or Monday so we’ll only have a couple of days with the full squad together before the game, but we’ll be ready.”

Clarke named a 28-man squad on Monday for the June schedule, which begins with the World Cup play-offs before three Nations League games.

“The squad’s a bit larger than normal to cover one or two eventualities but there are more than enough good players in that squad to get us through the summer games,” said the manager.

