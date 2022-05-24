On This Day in 2003: James Anderson takes five wickets on Test debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

On This Day in 2003: James Anderson takes five wickets on Test debut

By Press Association
May 24 2022, 6.01am
James Anderson settled straight into life as an England Test bowler (Matthew Fearn/PA)
James Anderson settled straight into life as an England Test bowler (Matthew Fearn/PA)

James Anderson marked his England Test debut with a five-wicket haul as the hosts skittled Zimbabwe at Lord’s on May 24, 2003.

Just over a year after making his championship debut against Surrey at Old Trafford, the then 20-year-old became the first England bowler to take five wickets on his first Test appearance since Dominic Cork eight years previously.

His performance ensured Zimbabwe were dismissed for 147 and, after following on 325 runs adrift, were bowled out for a second time for 223 to suffer a comprehensive defeat by an innings and 92 runs.

James Anderson (right) celebrates one of his five wickets on his Test debut
James Anderson, right, celebrates one of his five wickets on his Test debut (Matthew Fearn/PA)

Anderson claimed four wickets for five runs in 14 balls to prompt a first innings Zimbabwe collapse of eight wickets for 68 runs, officially establishing him as England’s new young star.

The Burnley seamer had made his mark on international cricket over the winter by emerging from the academy side to join England’s one-day squad before some promising showings at the World Cup in South Africa.

Anderson said of his breakthrough: “It is incredible the speed it has gone, it is amazing.

“I am absolutely delighted with the way I bowled in that spell. But it was a great team effort by Harmy (Steve Harmison) and Matthew Hoggard backing me up, Mark Butcher and Anthony McGrath as well.

“I was a bit disappointed in the areas where it didn’t come out quite right and I was a bit nervous as well.

“I have seen players up there (on the honours board) from the 1800s and I am honoured to have my name up already.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier