Matthew Mott feels ‘aligned’ with Eoin Morgan after discussing England plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Matthew Mott feels ‘aligned’ with Eoin Morgan after discussing England plans

By Press Association
May 24 2022, 11.22am
Matthew Mott has started making his plans for England’s one-day side (Mark Kerton/PA)
Matthew Mott has started making his plans for England’s one-day side (Mark Kerton/PA)

England’s new white-ball coach Matthew Mott has yet to arrive in the country but has already started planning his reign with captain Eoin Morgan.

Mott has swapped his long-term role in charge of the all-conquering Australia Women’s side for the chance to work with England’s limited-overs team and will start work next month with a three-match ODI series in Holland.

While Test coach Brendon McCullum will be building a partnership with red-ball skipper Ben Stokes from scratch, Mott arrives with a strong, established leader in the form of World Cup winner Morgan.

And the pair have made an early start on plotting their partnership.

Captain Eoin Morgan sets the tone for England's one-day side.
Captain Eoin Morgan sets the tone for England’s one-day side (Dan Mullan/PA)

“A lot of the line of questioning in the interviews was about ‘how do you see taking the team forward?’ and I do see a lot of similarities (with his previous job); taking over a pretty good team that’s in a good spot, with a good leader in Eoin Morgan,” he told Cricket.com.au.

“Eoin and I spoke last night actually, about how to build in some opportunities, some of the messages that I believe in and see where that alignment is.

“We seem very aligned on our general philosophy and how we think the team should play, but it’ll be nice just having the opportunity in the playing group to talk a little bit more to that, answer any questions and just develop that connection.

Australia's dominant women's team thrived under Mott.
Australia’s dominant women’s team thrived under Mott (PA Archive)

“The team’s functioning quite well, it’s just about how we get those incremental gains, because that sustained success is what England’s craving.

“They’re pretty comfortable that they’ve got a good team and good depth but trying to compete in every tournament is what they want to do. Hopefully the experiences I’ve had with what we’ve done (with Australia) might be able to just add another layer to that.”

The priority for England’s white-ball team this year is October’s Twenty20 World Cup, a second chance for Morgan to unite the 50 and 20-over titles.

Mott has pedigree in the women’s version of the tournament, taking the trophy in 2018 and 2020, but insists focusing on short-term goals is key.

“I don’t think internally with the women’s team we ever really talked about having to win World Cups, as such,” he said.

“It was more like staying present, staying in the moment, and if you keep doing that, day-in, day-out, the end result falls your way.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier