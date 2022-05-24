Gloucester head coach George Skivington signs new long-term contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gloucester head coach George Skivington signs new long-term contract

By Press Association
May 24 2022, 12.04pm
George Skivington has signed a new contract as Gloucester head coach
Gloucester head coach George Skivington has signed a new contract with the Gallagher Premiership club.

The Cherry and Whites said that Skivington, who took up the post almost two years ago, had agreed a long-term deal.

The club finished 11th in last season’s Premiership, but they are challenging for a play-off place this term.

Skivington’s team are fifth with one regular-season game left, standing two points behind Northampton, while they also reached the European Challenge Cup quarter-finals and Premiership Rugby Cup semi-finals.

Gloucester host Saracens on June 4, with Northampton entertaining Newcastle.

“I am massively grateful to the club for giving me this contract,” Skivington said.

“The club did take a punt on me. There were higher-profile coaches that they could have gone for, which would have been the easy option in terms of people’s perceptions.

“My ambition is to prove them right and show them that they have hired the right guy, and I will continue to do that.

“What we have done over the last couple of years is lay really good foundations. We’ve grown the way we play and the culture so that everyone knows what is expected of them day to day.”

Gloucester chief executive Lance Bradley added: “We have a long-term vision for success both on and off the field, and George has made, and continues to make, a significant contribution towards that.”

