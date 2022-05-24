Andy Carroll, Romaine Sawyers and Sam Johnstone released by West Brom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Andy Carroll, Romaine Sawyers and Sam Johnstone released by West Brom

By Press Association
May 24 2022, 12.46pm
Andy Carroll will be on the move this summer after being released by West Brom (Mike Egerton/PA)
Andy Carroll will be on the move this summer after being released by West Brom (Mike Egerton/PA)

West Brom have confirmed Andy Carroll, Romaine Sawyers and Sam Johnstone will leave the club when their contracts expire this summer.

The Baggies have released their retained list for next season and the experienced trio do not figure in manager Steve Bruce’s plans.

A club statement said: “Three senior players will be leaving The Hawthorns this summer.

“Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone will depart having spent four years at the club, making 167 appearances since his arrival in July 2018.

“Midfielder Romaine Sawyers, who spent the 2021/22 season on loan at Stoke City, is leaving Albion. Sawyers made 64 appearances for the Baggies, scoring one goal against Cardiff City in October 2019.

“Striker Andy Carroll will also depart. The 33-year-old arrived in January and went on to make 15 appearances for Albion, scoring three goals.”

Goalkeeper Ted Cann and fellow youngsters Josh Shaw, Samuel Okoka, Reece Hall and Reyes Cleary have been offered new deals.

Jamie Soule, Owen Windsor, Aurio Teixeira, Kevin Joshua, Zak Delaney, Mark Chidi, MacKenzie Lamb, Leon MacHisa and Daniel Ngoma have all been released.

The Baggies finished the season in 10th place, eight points adrift of the Sky Bet Championship play-off places, following relegation from the Premier League in 2021.

They began the season well, but had slipped to sixth when they parted company with former Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael in February and appointed Bruce as his replacement.

