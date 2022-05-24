England all-rounder Chris Woakes has ‘no timescale’ on return from ankle injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England all-rounder Chris Woakes has ‘no timescale’ on return from ankle injury

By Press Association
May 24 2022, 1.32pm
Chris Woakes is on the sidelines for an indefinite period (Adam Davy/PA)
Chris Woakes faces an indefinite period out as Warwickshire head coach Mark Robinson revealed there is “no timescale” on the England all-rounder’s return from a knee injury.

The World Cup winner has not featured for club or country since March as an ankle niggle plus a longstanding knee problem have kept him sidelined for the start of the county season.

Woakes is one of a number of England fast bowlers unavailable for next month’s first Test against New Zealand at Lord’s and it remains uncertain as to when the 33-year-old will make a comeback.

Chris Woakes has not featured for club or country since March (Jason O’Brien/PA)
“He has been struggling with a knee injury and has also had a little ailment with his ankle,” Robinson said in quotes on Warwickshire’s website.

“But it’s the knee injury that is holding him back. At the moment there is no timescale on when he will be back.”

Mark Wood and Sam Curran were also ruled out of contention to face the Black Caps while the trio of Jofra Archer, Saqib Mahmood and Matt Fisher have suffered stress fractures in their backs.

Olly Stone has not played since last June after suffering another stress fracture in his back, which left him questioning his Test future, and he has already discounted the prospect of appearing for England’s red-ball side this summer.

Olly Stone has been out since last June (Zac Goodwin/PA)
A knock to his hip has set him back in his recovery but Robinson is optimistic about Stone returning in the next week or two in the Vitality Blast, which gets under way on Wednesday.

“Stoney has had a niggle around his hip cartilage which he picked up in a Second XI match,” Robinson added.

“We thought we had got him back but then he aggravated it in a club game, but he is progressing and is probably about 10 to 14 days away from ready, depending how quickly it heals.

“We are definitely hoping he will play some part in the Blast, though whether he will have the overs under his belt to play a four-day game in that interim period, we don’t know.”

