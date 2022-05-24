Jarrod Bowen thoroughly deserves his England call-up – Gareth Southgate By Press Association May 24 2022, 2.20pm Jarrod Bowen has earned a first England call-up (Nigel French/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Gareth Southgate says West Ham striker Jarrod Bowen “thoroughly deserves” his first senior England call-up. Bowen and fellow uncapped player, Leicester defender James Justin, have been included in Southgate’s squad for next month’s Nations League matches. On Bowen’s inclusion, Southgate said: “Constantly strong performances. We were certainly thinking about involving him in March before he got injured. Congratulations on your first #ThreeLions call up, @_JarrodBowen! 👏 pic.twitter.com/ywDk2DFawB— England (@England) May 24, 2022 “He’s a goal threat and his direct journey is an interesting reminder that you don’t have to be at an elite academy – experience is a great route to go. “He works incredibly hard for the team, which we want all our players to do. He thoroughly deserves his call-up.” England are scheduled to play Hungary twice, plus Germany and Italy, between June 4-14. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Gareth Southgate says playing behind closed doors embarrassing for England England manager Gareth Southgate praises Jake Daniels’ bravery in coming out England boss Gareth Southgate admits recent fan behaviour is a concern Gareth Southgate keen to see what James Justin and Jarrod Bowen can offer