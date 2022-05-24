Dunfermline appoint former Dundee boss James McPake as manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dunfermline appoint former Dundee boss James McPake as manager

By Press Association
May 24 2022, 5.22pm
James McPake has a new job (Jane Barlow/PA)
Dunfermline have appointed James McPake as their new manager.

The former Dundee boss replaces John Hughes, who left East End Park following the Pars’ relegation to cinch League One.

McPake has signed a contract until the summer of 2024.

The 37-year-old, who led Dundee into the Premiership before being sacked in February, told the Dunfermline website:  “I’m delighted to have been appointed manager at such a prestigious club within Scottish football.

“It’s been a challenging year for the club but I am excited and optimistic about how we can build the club up and get it moving in the right direction from League One.

“Over the years, on the pitch and in the opposition dugout, I’ve experienced the strong backing from the stands. The supporters are going to play a key role in this rebuild and it’s vital that we are all pulling in the same direction for the start of the season.”

Dunfermline chairman David Cook added: “We had a clear idea of what we were looking for in our new manager and we feel James fits the bill very well.

“Despite his young years, he has more than 100 games under his belt culminating in a promotion to the Premiership with Dundee.

“In addition to this, he has good experience in developing young players and integrating academy players in to the first-team squad.

“League One is a clear reset moment for the club and from our conversations with James, it is clear we share the same drive and ambition to help build the club up. Short term, that means helping get that winning feeling back at the club.”

