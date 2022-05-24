Erling Haaland backed to make Manchester City move a success by Ferran Soriano

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Erling Haaland backed to make Manchester City move a success by Ferran Soriano

By Press Association
May 24 2022, 7.10pm
Erling Haaland agreed a five-year deal with Manchester City on May 10 (David Inderlied/PA)
Erling Haaland agreed a five-year deal with Manchester City on May 10 (David Inderlied/PA)

Erling Haaland has been backed to be a success at Manchester City by chief executive Ferran Soriano, who also hit back at the club’s detractors.

Soriano spoke to Catalan radio station RAC 1 about a wide range of topics including efforts to keep manager Pep Guardiola “forever” in addition to reflecting on the ownership of the Etihad Stadium outfit.

An agreement for the signing of Haaland from Borussia Dortmund was announced on May 10 and the forward is understood to have travelled to Manchester on Tuesday with his £51.1million move set to be official from July.

The 21-year-old, whose father Alf-Inge played for City, was one of the most sought-after players in Europe but put pen to paper on a deal until the summer of 2027 to sign for the newly crowned Premier League champions having scored a remarkable 86 goals in 89 appearances for his former side.

Manchester City players
Erling Haaland will join the Premier League champions over the summer (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“Haaland has chosen us,” Soriano told RAC 1.

“We pay him the salary we can pay him and what he gets. We have worked hard to explain a project.

“Haaland will need a period of adjustment and we will have to be patient, but he will succeed.”

A number of clubs, most notably Real Madrid, were linked with the Norwegian, but he chose City, who are understood to be able to pay his transfer fee in installments while his salary will not break the existing wage structure of the Premier League winners.

Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola will soon enter the final year of his Manchester City contract (Martin Rickett/PA)

Boss Guardiola was able to guide the club to a fourth title in five years following a final-day 3-2 win over Aston Villa but is currently set to approach the final 12 months of his contract.

Chief executive Soriano has suggested another new deal for the former Barcelona boss will be on the table soon.

He added: “The will is for Guardiola to stay here forever. Why not? Is possible.”

Soriano also refuted suggestions City are state-owned like Paris St Germain and pointed to the fact they have shareholders from the Emirates, United States and China.

“We are not a state club, we are a club owned by three shareholders looking for profitability,” the ex-Barcelona vice-president insisted.

