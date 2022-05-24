Graham Alexander delighted Ricki Lamie is staying with Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Graham Alexander delighted Ricki Lamie is staying with Motherwell

By Press Association
May 24 2022, 8.58pm
Ricki Lamie, right, is staying at Fir Park (Jane Barlow/PA)
Motherwell manager Graham Alexander claimed Dundee made Ricki Lamie an offer he could not refuse in January – so he is delighted the defender has reneged on his transfer.

Lamie has signed a new two-year contract with Motherwell after invoking a relegation clause to get him out of moving to Dens Park.

The 28-year-old was persuaded to sign a pre-contract by then Dee boss James McPake and Motherwell rejected a bid from their cinch Premiership rivals to sign him before the transfer deadline.

That proved a wise decision as Lamie scored the two goals that squeezed Well into the top six and then the Europa Conference League qualifiers.

And with both McPake’s successor Mark McGhee gone and Dundee relegated, Lamie opted to get out of his move.

“We are delighted Ricki has agreed to extend his stay with the club as we hope he will continue to be a big player for us in the coming months and years,” Alexander told his club’s website.

“We were in discussions with his representative for some time, but those were paused when another club made him what was an extremely attractive offer that he had no option but to accept.

“We understood and respected that, but had no concerns around his professionalism and in actual fact he was amongst our most important players in the second half of the campaign.

“When circumstances changed, it presented an opportunity for us and we’re so pleased to not only keep someone who is a big player on the pitch, but an important character off it too.”

Lamie added: “It was a great ending to the season for the team, to finish in the top six and qualify for Europe.

“That being said, I still think we can improve and have got more to give collectively.

“I really want to play a part in that, which is why I am pleased to be staying for at least another two years and I am already looking forward to getting back in next month.”

