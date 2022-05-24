Chesterfield end mixed form at right time with play-off victory against Halifax

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chesterfield end mixed form at right time with play-off victory against Halifax

By Press Association
May 24 2022, 10.00pm
Danny Rowe scored in Chesterfield’s 2-1 win over Halifax (Richard Sellers/PA)
Chesterfield produced the perfect time to end their mixed form with a 2-1 win at Halifax to set up a Vanarama National League play-off semi-final date with Solihull this weekend.

Paul Cook’s men had gone four games without a victory, which almost saw them miss out on the top seven, before the play-off decider, but goals by Danny Rowe and Jeff King fired the Spireites to a much-needed success.

Rowe, who only returned to action this month following a lengthy lay-off due to an unspecified health issue, headed home King’s corner in the 19th minute to break the deadlock at the Shay.

It remained 1-0 at the break but the crucial second goal came midway through the half when ex-Halifax defender King let fly from range and found the net against his old side.

Matt Stenson did reduce the deficit for the hosts two minutes later with a tap-in after 68 minutes and yet there would be no late drama like during Grimsby’s victory at Notts County on Monday.

Chesterfield were able to withstand six minutes of stoppage time to set up a trip to Solihull on Sunday where the winner will be one game away from the English Football League.

