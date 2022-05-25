Daniil Medvedev masterclass and Denis Shapovalov upset – French open day three

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Daniil Medvedev masterclass and Denis Shapovalov upset – French open day three

By Press Association
May 25 2022, 4.32am
France’s Jo-Wilfried Tsonga waved au revoir (Michel Euler/AP)
France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga waved au revoir (Michel Euler/AP)

Daniil Medvedev cruised through, Stefanos Tsitsipas came from two sets down and Denis Shapovalov crashed out.

Meanwhile Roland Garros said an emotional goodbye to one of its favourite sons.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day three at the French Open.

Picture of the day

France Tennis French Open
Alize Cornet on her way to victory against Misaki Doi (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

Match of the day/night

Greek fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas treated the crowd to a five-set thriller in the night match.

Last year’s runner-up came from two sets down to beat Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti 5-7 4-6 6-2 6-3 6-2 with the marathon encounter finishing at 12.35am.

Shock of the day

Denis Shapovalov, the 14th seed, failed to read the Rune as he crashed out in round one. The Canadian, who beat Rafael Nadal – albeit an injured version – on clay just a couple of weeks ago, lost 6-3 6-1 6-4 7-6 (4) to Danish teenager Holger Rune.

Quote of the day

Merci et bonne nuit

A tearful Jo-Wilfried Tsonga brought the curtain down on his career to a rapturous reception on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

The popular Frenchman, twice a semi-finalist here and at Wimbledon and an Australian Open runner-up, hung up his racket after his final home grand slam.

He was sent on his way after a valiant four-set defeat by eighth seed Casper Ruud with a parade of fellow players, former coaches and his parents, and a tribute video featuring Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and absent friends Andy Murray and Roger Federer. Not a dry eye in the house.

Fallen seeds

Denis Shapovalov (14), Alex de Minaur (19), Tommy Paul (30).

Who’s up next?

Emma Raducanu is first up on Court Suzanne-Lenglen at 10am UK time against Belarussian Aliaksandra Sasnovich. Fellow British number one Cameron Norrie meets Australian qualifier Jason Kubler. Rafael Nadal takes centre stage in the night match against Frenchman Corentin Moutet.

