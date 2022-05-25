On this day in 2013: Northampton’s Dylan Hartley sent off in Premiership final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
On this day in 2013: Northampton’s Dylan Hartley sent off in Premiership final

By Press Association
May 25 2022, 6.02am
Dylan Hartley was sent off in the 2013 Premiership final (Clive Gee/PA)

Dylan Hartley missed the subsequent British and Irish Lions tour through suspension after becoming the first player to be sent off in a Premiership final, on this day in 2013.

The Northampton captain was dismissed for allegedly calling referee Wayne Barnes a “f****** cheat” shortly before the interval during his side’s 37-17 defeat to Leicester at Twickenham.

Hartley has always maintained his volley of abuse, which followed earlier warnings from the match official, was not directed at Barnes but he was hit with an 11-week ban.

Dylan Hartley was no stranger to a red card during his career (Joe Giddens/PA)

He had been due to travel with the Lions to Hong Kong two days later, ahead of their three-match series in Australia.

Ireland’s Rory Best took his place in Warren Gatland’s tour squad.

Hartley’s history of disciplinary problems was well known and he lost his cool after Leicester pushed too early in the scrum.

The England hooker insisted – via Saints director of rugby Jim Mallinder – that his comments were aimed at Tigers hooker Tom Youngs.

Dylan Hartley twice captained England to Six Nations glory but never played for the Lions (Lorraine O’Sullivan/PA)

Speaking about the incident two years later, he said: “I felt like a pariah and I cemented a reputation that I am resigned to never losing.

“I do not think anything worse can happen to me in rugby.”

New Zealand-born Hartley twice captained England to Six Nations glory but was not selected for the Lions tour of his homeland in 2017 and retired in 2019.

