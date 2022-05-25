Football rumours: Newcastle chase Jack Harrison and Sven Botman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Football rumours: Newcastle chase Jack Harrison and Sven Botman

By Press Association
May 25 2022, 7.04am
Newcastle are lining up potential transfers and have their eye on 25-year-old Leeds winger Jack Harrison and Lille's 22-year-old centre back Sven Botman, according to The Daily Telegraph (Nick Potts/PA)


What the papers say

Newcastle are lining up potential transfers and have their eye on 25-year-old Leeds winger Jack Harrison and Lille’s 22-year-old centre back Sven Botman, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The same paper reports Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will have £200million to spend in the summer following confirmation of the club’s new ownership.

And Tuchel has an eight-player shortlist to use up the cash, including 23-year-old Sevilla defender Jules Kounde and 20-year-old RB Leipzig centre-half Josko Gvardiol.

File photo dated 26-12-2021 of Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel. Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel will face each other for the 19th time as managers in Saturday�s FA Cup final at Wembley. Issue date: Thursday May 12, 2022.
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will have £200million to spend in the summer (Nick Potts/PA)

Aston Villa have joined those vying for Burnley centre-half James Tarkowski, according to The Times. The 29-year-old is available on a free transfer and has been linked to Everton.

And West Ham are organising a move for Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall. According to the Evening Standard, a move will be made for the 25-year-old if Forest fail to win promotion to the Premier League on Saturday.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Gareth Bale: Spanish publication Marca reports the 32-year-old Wales forward is set to leave Real Madrid in the summer but was turned down by Atletico Madrid.

Nayef Aguerd: 90 Min reports West Ham are close to securing a deal with Rennes for the 26-year-old defender.

