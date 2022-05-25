Wales flanker Dan Lydiate agrees new Ospreys contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wales flanker Dan Lydiate agrees new Ospreys contract

By Press Association
May 25 2022, 12.48pm
Wales international Dan Lydiate has agreed a new contract with the Ospreys (David Davies/PA)

Wales international Dan Lydiate has agreed a new contract with the Ospreys.

The Ospreys said that 34-year-old flanker’s deal will see him remain with them for another season.

Lydiate, who has won 65 caps and played in all three Tests of the British and Irish Lions’ 2013 Australia tour, returned to action earlier this year.

He was sidelined for 12 months after suffering a serious knee injury during Wales’ Guinness Six Nations opener against Ireland in 2021.

But his form soon caught the attention of Wales head coach Wayne Pivac, who named him among a 33-man squad to tour South Africa in July.

“Getting back on the field was my main focus this season, and I am grateful for the support of the Ospreys’ medical and strength and conditioning teams for getting me playing again,” Lydiate said.

Dan Lydiate in action for the Ospreys (David Davies/PA)

“The focus now is to get back to my best, produce performances and play my role in a successful Ospreys side.”

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth added: “Dan’s resilience and determination to get back playing after his injury has been well documented.

“His leadership skills and the standards he sets, on and off the field, have been recognised by his recent call-up for Wales.”

