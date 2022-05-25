Festy Ebosele named in Republic of Ireland squad for Nations League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Festy Ebosele named in Republic of Ireland squad for Nations League

By Press Association
May 25 2022, 1.34pm
Derby’s Festy Ebosele has received a first call-up to the senior Republic of Ireland squad (Nigel French/PA)
Derby’s Festy Ebosele has received a first call-up to the senior Republic of Ireland squad (Nigel French/PA)

Derby striker Festy Ebosele has been handed a first senior Republic of Ireland call-up as manager Stephen Kenny increased his attacking options for the forthcoming Nations League campaign.

The 19-year-old, who will join Serie A side Udinese on July 1 after agreeing a five-year deal earlier this year, has been included in a 27-man party along with uncapped Blackpool forward CJ Hamilton and Swansea’s Michael Obafemi.

There is also a return for Fulham full-back Cyrus Christie, with Tottenham’s Matt Doherty injured.

Kenny will, however, be without injured Norwich pair Andrew Omobamidele and Adam Idah, and there is no place once again for Brighton’s Aaron Connolly.

The Republic, who drew with Belgium and beat Lithuania in friendlies in March, open their League B campaign against Armenia in Yerevan on June 4 before welcoming Ukraine to the Aviva Stadium four days later and then Scotland on June 11.

They will bring down the curtain on their season on June 14 when they face Ukraine for a second time in Lodz in Poland.

Squad: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Manchester City), Mark Travers (Bournemouth), Seamus Coleman (Everton), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Ryan Manning (Swansea), James McClean (Wigan), Shane Duffy (Brighton), John Egan (Sheffield United), Nathan Collins (Burnley), Dara O’Shea (West Brom), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle), Jayson Molumby (West Brom), Alan Browne (Preston), Jason Knight (Derby), Callum Robinson (West Brom), Troy Parrott (Tottenham), Scott Hogan (Birmingham), Will Keane (Wigan), Michael Obafemi (Swansea), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham), CJ Hamilton (Blackpool), Festy Ebosele (Derby).

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier