Cameron Norrie marches into French Open third round with straight-sets win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Cameron Norrie marches into French Open third round with straight-sets win

By Press Association
May 25 2022, 2.28pm Updated: May 25 2022, 2.30pm
Britain’s Cameron Norrie beat Jason Kubler in straight sets (Thibault Camus/AP)
Britain’s Cameron Norrie beat Jason Kubler in straight sets (Thibault Camus/AP)

Cameron Norrie kept the British flag flying at Roland Garros as he marched into the third round of the French Open.

Emma Raducanu’s exit meant the British contingent in the singles was reduced to two by day four, but world number 11 Norrie had few problems negotiating his way past Australian qualifier Jason Kubler in straight sets.

Efficiency was key as Norrie, a self-confessed ‘grinder’ on this surface, worked his way into a comfortable two-set lead.

Kubler, a debutant in the main draw in Paris, got the merest sniff of a potential comeback with a break at the start of the third.

But Norrie broke back, at the fifth time of asking in a marathon fifth game, and duly wrapped up a solid 6-3 6-4 6-3 victory in two and a half hours.

The 26-year-old will face Russian Karen Khachanov, the 21st seed, next as he bids to reach the fourth round of a grand slam for the first time.

British number two Dan Evans takes on Sweden’s Mikael Ymer on Thursday in his second-round match.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]