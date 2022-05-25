Mohamed Salah ‘very motivated’ for Champions League final clash with Real Madrid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Mohamed Salah ‘very motivated’ for Champions League final clash with Real Madrid

By Press Association
May 25 2022, 3.04pm
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah during training ahead of the Champions League final (Peter Byrne/PA Images).
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah during training ahead of the Champions League final (Peter Byrne/PA Images).

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah admits he is “very motivated” heading into Saturday’s Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris.

The Egypt international was forced off injured after a challenge by Sergio Ramos when the two sides met in the 2018 final.

Liverpool went on to lose on that occasion and, although the Reds made considerable amends by winning the competition the following year, they are hoping to exact revenge on the Spanish giants.

Salah said at a pre-final press conference:  “I’m very motivated after what happened with Madrid last time. And, after what happened on Sunday, everyone is motivated to win the Champions League. Everybody is excited for it.”

Salah’s contract expires at the end of next season and his future has been the subject of considerable speculation in recent months but the issue is not something he wants to discuss ahead of this weekend’s showpiece.

He said: “In my mind I don’t focus on the contract at the moment. I don’t want to be selfish. I’m staying next season for sure.”

Liverpool go into the game after the disappointment of narrowly losing out to Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

Captain Jordan Henderson said: “The mood is good to be honest. Training was very good today and I can see the excitement in the lads.

“We were disappointed with the outcome on Sunday, it was tough to take, but I couldn’t be more proud of the lads for this season.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier