Patrick Vieira to face no FA action over altercation with fan at Goodison Park

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira will face no punishment from the Football Association following his altercation with a fan on the Goodison Park pitch last week, the PA news agency understands.

Everton’s 3-2 win over the Eagles on Thursday secured their Premier League status and sparked a pitch invasion which saw Vieira repeatedly goaded by a supporter before he attempted to grab the fan and aimed a kick at him.

Merseyside Police revealed last week they had ended their investigation after no formal complaint was lodged and the FA are understood to be happy not to take any formal action against Vieira after reviewing the incident.

England’s governing body is continuing to investigate the pitch invasion and remains in dialogue with Everton and the other relevant authorities.

Vieira addressed his altercation with a fan following Palace’s 1-0 win at home to Manchester United on Sunday and called for a big review after a number of similar incidents in recent weeks.

“I think the Everton incident is bigger than just that incident,” he said.

“When you look at it in the Premier League, there were a lot of field invasions that can cause trouble. There are real issues here to reflect on and try to see what is the best way to manage it and to deal with it.

“You don’t know what can happen. When you don’t know what can happen of course you fear for anything, for the players.

“We want to be safe and the best way to do that is we need to reflect on what is the best way for those kind of things not to happen on the field. As a coach, manager, player or staff we want to be safe in our workplace.

“I think there is a big issue on the FA and Premier League’s plate to deal with.

“They need the support and the club and the players to get involved. Everybody has to take responsibility and see what is the best way for those things not to happen.”

Sunday saw the most recent pitch invasion in England with Manchester City fans storming onto the Etihad Stadium pitch following their 3-2 victory over Aston Villa which clinched the Premier League title.

Villa goalkeeper Robin Olson was reportedly assaulted and two supporters have been charged for separate incidents, Greater Manchester Police revealed on Monday with inquiries ongoing over the alleged assault.