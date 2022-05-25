Sean Longstaff signs new three-year deal at Newcastle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sean Longstaff signs new three-year deal at Newcastle

By Press Association
May 25 2022, 4.46pm
Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff has signed a new three-year deal (Nick Potts/PA)
Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff has ended speculation over his future by signing a new three-year contract.

The 24-year-old academy graduate, who had been linked with moves to West Brom and Watford and was a target for Manchester United earlier in his career, has put pen to paper after an impressive conclusion to the Premier League season under head coach Eddie Howe.

Longstaff said: “I’m over the moon. To sign for three more years at your home-town club, especially with the way the club’s going and what the owners are putting in place, is really special for me and my family, and a day I’ll never forget.

“You need to be in the right place to learn and keep improving and, since the first day the new manager’s come in, I’ve loved every second of working with him.”

North Shields-born Longstaff, who has played alongside younger brother Matty for the Magpies, was handed his senior debut by former boss Raphael Benitez in August 2018 but has had to remain patient this season, with seven of his 15 appearances under new boss Howe to date having come from the bench.

However, he started the last three games of the campaign in the absence of the injured Jonjo Shelvey and played his part in victories over Arsenal and Burnley.

Howe said: “It’s great news that Sean has committed his future to the club. He is a great professional and an outstanding player who is incredibly passionate about playing for Newcastle United.

“His attitude and commitment since I arrived have been first class on and off the pitch and he played a big part in us climbing the table and finishing the season as strongly as we did.

“At 24, he has his best years ahead of him and I’m excited to see his development continuing.”

Longstaff is the latest man to sign a new deal at St James Park, following in the footsteps of defenders Fabian Schar and Paul Dummett, as Amanda Staveley’s 80 per cent Saudi-backed consortium prepares to enter the summer transfer market after a £90million-plus January spend.

