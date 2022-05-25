St Johnstone cup final hero Shaun Rooney leaves club to join Fleetwood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport

St Johnstone cup final hero Shaun Rooney leaves club to join Fleetwood

By Press Association
May 25 2022, 4.56pm
Shaun Rooney has left St Johnstone (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Shaun Rooney has left St Johnstone (Andrew Milligan/PA)

St Johnstone defender Shaun Rooney has agreed a two-year contract with Fleetwood.

The 25-year-old became a club hero at McDiarmid Park after scoring the winning goals for the Perth side in the finals of both the Premier Sports Cup and the Scottish Cup last term.

However, he has declined the opportunity to commit to a new deal with Saints and has instead opted to become former Celtic and Scotland captain Scott Brown’s first signing since being appointed manager of League One Fleetwood last week.

Rooney, who signed off with a goal in the second leg of St Johnstone’s 6-2 aggregate victory over Inverness in the Premiership play-off final on Monday, said he leaves with memories that will last a lifetime.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my two seasons at St Johnstone,” he told the Saints website.

“They have been the happiest and most successful of my career.

“The memories of scoring in both cup finals will never leave me. The pleasure it gave the St Johnstone supporters was an absolute privilege and an honour for me.

“To round it off by scoring our fourth goal on Monday night will be unforgettable. Getting the chance to celebrate in front of a jumping McDiarmid Park will never leave me.

“However, I want to try my luck down south once again and Fleetwood Town are giving me the opportunity to do so.

“I would like to wish the gaffer (Callum Davidson), the coaching staff, Liam Gordon and the squad, the board and the supporters all the very best for the future.”

Saints manager Davidson paid tribute to Rooney, who joined from Inverness in 2020 following spells with Queen’s Park, Dunfermline, York and Queen of the South.

“We wish Shaun all the best at Fleetwood Town,” said Davidson.

“He has played a huge part in what has happened at this football club the last two seasons and he gave his all in every game. As a manager, we can’t ask for any more than that.”

