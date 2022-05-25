Andrew Robertson urges Scotland to put aside emotion of Ukraine clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Andrew Robertson urges Scotland to put aside emotion of Ukraine clash

By Press Association
May 25 2022, 6.06pm
Andy Robertson is eyeing a World Cup slot (Steve Welsh/PA)
Andy Robertson is eyeing a World Cup slot (Steve Welsh/PA)

Andy Robertson insists Scotland cannot allow the emotional aspect of facing war-torn Ukraine to affect their mindset ahead of next week’s World Cup play-off.

The two nations meet on Wednesday in a semi-final which was delayed from March after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began in February.

While there is sure to be a groundswell of worldwide support for Ukraine as they play their first competitive match since the war began, Scotland captain Robertson believes it is essential that he and his colleagues do not allow sympathy on a human level for their opponents to extend into the match itself.

“For us as players and the manager, it’s bizarre with the situation around it,” the Liverpool left-back told BBC Sport. “We’ve helped Ukraine as much as possible in terms of (agreeing to postpone the game) March, and now June.

“We’ve given them as much (time) as they’ve needed and no question’s been a bad question or anything like that. We’ve helped them as much as we can but come Wednesday night, we have to be ready to battle, to fight for our dreams.

“We got a feeling of being in a major tournament (at last year’s Euros) and we need to try and separate that (emotion of the Ukraine conflict).”

Robertson admits he would be supporting Ukraine if they were playing any other nation but is adamant maximum professionalism must prevail within the Scotland squad.

“We’ll be so receptive of Ukraine before and after the game but during that 90 minutes, that 120 minutes, or whatever it takes, we have to be ready to fight for our dreams as well,” he said.

“We’ll make sure that that’s the message. I can’t imagine what they (Ukraine’s players) are going through, but we have to be ready to battle. As players, we want to go to a World Cup.

Andy Robertson
Andy Robertson insists Scotland must focus on the football (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Probably everyone in the world wants Ukraine to win. If it was any other country, I would probably want them to win but unfortunately they’re playing against my country and we have to stand in their way.

“We know they’ll be up for it and we have to be ready for that challenge. They’ll be full of emotion and it’s important we deal with the occasion well and that our fans make an atmosphere that is supportive and as loud as Hampden’s been.

“If we do that, it gives us the best possible chance to try and achieve our dream.”

