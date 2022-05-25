So far so good – Novak Djokovic pleased with his progress at French Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
So far so good – Novak Djokovic pleased with his progress at French Open

By Press Association
May 25 2022, 7.36pm Updated: May 25 2022, 7.40pm
Novak Djokovic, pictured, beat Alex Molcan in three sets (Thibault Camus/AP)
Novak Djokovic claimed he is “going in the right direction” as he cleared the latest hurdle in the defence of his French Open title.

The world number one is safely through to the third round after dispatching Slovakia’s Alex Molcan in straight sets, 6-2 6-3 7-6 (4).

“Well, so far so good,” said Djokovic. “I’m pleased with the way I’m feeling on the court, the way I have been striking the ball.

“I think also today was under these kind of challenging conditions and playing against specialist on clay, someone that is a tricky opponent. It was never going to be an easy match, but I thought I performed very well.

“In the third set, you know, I was a break up, and I allowed him to come back into the match.

“Nevertheless I held my nerves and played well in the tie-break. I’m just glad to play the way I have been playing the first two rounds.

“Everything is going in the right direction. I’m looking forward to the next challenge.”

Next up for Djokovic will be Slovenia’s Aljaz Bedene, ranked 195 in the world.

Third seed Alexander Zverev admitted he was already on the beach after slipping two sets behind against Argentina’s Sebastian Baez.

France Tennis French Open
Alexander Zverev, pictured, survived a major scare against Sebastian Baez (Christophe Ena/AP)

But the German battled back to beat his 21-year-old opponent, saving a match point on his way to a 2-6 4-6 6-1 6-2 7-5 win.

“I couldn’t have played any worse,” Zverev said. “I just tried to find a rhythm and did that. I’m happy still being in the tournament right now.

“I was planning my holiday in Monaco, where I was going to go and who I was going with and that relaxed me, thinking about the beach.”

Teenage Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz, tipped as a potential title winner this year, also had to save a match point on his way to a five-set win over veteran clay-courter Albert Ramos Vinolas.

Alcaraz, 19, was staring down the barrel of a four-set defeat but bravely hung on to force a tie-break and, after slipping 3-0 down in the decider, clawed his way back to beat 34-year-old Ramos Vinolas 6-1 6-7 (7) 5-7 7-6 (2) 6-4.

