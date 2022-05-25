Robert Page: Brennan Johnson good enough for top-six Premier League team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Robert Page: Brennan Johnson good enough for top-six Premier League team

By Press Association
May 25 2022, 10.32pm
Wales forward Brennan Johnson has scored 19 goals for Nottingham Forest this season (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Wales manager Robert Page says Brennan Johnson could play for a top-six Premier League team now and those clubs who wanted him in January have missed out.

Nottingham Forest forward Johnson heads into Sunday’s Sky Bet Championship play-off final against Huddersfield on the back of a breakthrough season for club and country.

Johnson has scored 19 goals this term and was named the Championship’s Young Player of the Season at the EFL awards last month.

Brennan Johnson was named the 2021-22 Championship Player of the Season at the EFL awards last month (Mike Egerton/PA)

The 21-year-old was the subject of a reported £18million bid from Brentford in January, but chose to stay at his hometown club for whom his father David played for between 2001 and 2006.

Page said: “Brennan is the future of Welsh football and I think he’s top-six (Premier League) now.

“He’s shown he’s got that potential and ability.

“I’ve seen it in him for a long time and it’s been great to watch his development.

Wales manager Robert Page says Brennan Johnson has the ability to play for a top-six team in the Premier League now (Nick Potts/PA)

“I think that the teams showing interest in him in January have lost out now.”

Johnson has scored 14 of his 19 goals since the new year as Forest’s rise under Steve Cooper has gathered pace.

He was on target in both legs of the semi-final play-off victory over Sheffield United, and Page reserved special praise for his father-agent in his progress.

He said: “We all know his dad and it’s been great management from him as well.

“There was a lot of hype spoken about him in January and that hasn’t fazed him at all.

“He hasn’t crumbled under that pressure. He’s enjoyed it and he’s gone to another level again.

“He could have chased the money and quadrupled his wages, if not more.

“But it’s not about that for him, and it’s so refreshing to see young lads want to play and win trophies.

“All the rest will take care of itself, the money, nice houses and nice cars will come.

“He trusted in his ability, wanted to stay at the club that’s shown him love and suits how he plays.

“His development has taken off and he will get his move – and we will benefit from that as well.”

Wales start their Nations League campaign against Poland in Wroclaw on June 1, four days before playing Scotland or Ukraine in Cardiff.

Skipper Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey and Joe Allen are among those set to be stood down for the Poland clash.

Page said: “I’m going to use these Nations League games as a tool to give the Brennan Johnsons of the world an opportunity, expose them to top players and top teams.

“The Nations League is not the be-all and end-all. It’s about exposing the younger players to opposition like that.

“So in 12 months, or two years’ time, when we’re in an important game for the World Cup or the Euros, these players will have benefited from this experience and may be the one to score the winner to get us through.”

